Salvation Army Bringing out Red Kettles Early Due to COVID-19

The Salvation Army is starting fundraising early this year.

The organization is bringing out the signature red kettles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army says this is an effort to save Christmas from the pandemic.

Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the Salvation Army could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree. Across the Indiana Division, The Salvation Army served 68,000 people last Christmas. They say that if they see the same level of increased requests for service, that would mean 105,000 people need help this holiday season.

However, due to less foot traffic, the Salvation Army could see a loss in funds through the red kettles. So the Salvation Army is asking for donations earlier this year and is bringing out the kettles early as well.

To learn how to donate, visit the Salvation Army’s website.