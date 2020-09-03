Southeast Dubois Referendum Town Hall Meetings Announced at School Board Meeting

More information regarding Southeast Dubois’s Operating Referendum was announced.

The Southeast Dubois School Board held their monthly meeting last night. Superintendent Dr. Jaime Pund announced that there will be two town hall meetings regarding the referendum. The first town hall meeting will be September 15th at the St. Anthony Community Center. The second will be September 16th at the Ferdinand Community Center. Both town halls will take place at 6:30 pm. Masks will be required at the town halls and social distancing will be required.

Also, a public hearing was held regarding the 2021 Budget, Capital Projects Plan, and the Bus Replacement Plan. A special board meeting will be held on September 16th at 7:30 am to approve these items.

The school did approve the Teacher Appreciation Grant Policy.

Other business from last night’s meeting included the resignations of Ferdinand Elementary Instructional Assistant Margie Andry, Custodians Barb Wright, and Rick Kippenbrock, and 6th Grade Cheer Sponsor Lisa Huff.

Taylor Small was hired as a temporary Instructional Assistant at Ferdinand Elementary School. Philip Hayden was hired on as a Ferdinand Elementary Instructional Assistant. David Lusk was hired as a long-term Substitute Teacher. Finally, Melissa Haas and Nettie Boeglin were both hired as Co-Sponsors for the Jr. High Student Council.