Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition postpones annual fundraiser

The Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition is postponing it’s annual fundraiser.

The SWICACC Kickback that typically held in November is postponed to Saturday, April 17th, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

To compensate for the event, SWICACC is holding a letter campaign to help raise funds for their cause.

SWICACC is also asking the public to donate time, money, or supplies like drinks, snacks, chalk soap, and more.

To learn more, follow SWICACC on Facebook at facebook.com/swicacc.