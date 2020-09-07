Spencer County Entities To Hold State of the Schools Event Over Zoom

If you have a child that goes to a Spencer County school, this may make your ears perk up.

North Spencer Schools, South Spencer Schools, and the Spencer County Chamber of Commerce are planning to hold a State of the Spencer County Schools Meeting over Zoom. The topic at hand will be how COVID-19 has affected the schools.

North Spencer School Corporation Superintendent Dan Scherry and South Spencer School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Richard Rutherford plan to speak at the event.

The State of the Schools event will be held Friday, September 11th over Zoom.

For a link to the chat, contact the Spencer County Chamber of Commerce at kathy@spencercountychamber.org