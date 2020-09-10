Spencer County Murder Trial Begins

Posted By: Zach Reuber September 10, 2020

The trial regarding the murder of a Spencer County woman has begun.

The trial regarding the killing of 64-year-old Linda Bowman of Grandview started on Tuesday.

52-year-old Alan Bennet is accused of killing Bowman in March of 2019.

Police say that Bowman died from a single gunshot wound to the head while Bennett suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, Bennett survived.

The two were living together in Grandview at the time of the incident.

