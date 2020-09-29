Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company Named IBA Five-Star Award Member

The Indiana Bankers Association is recognizing a local bank with one of its highest awards.

Springs Valley Bank and Trust Company was named an IBA Five Star Member last week.

This designation recognizes IBA-member banks who demonstrate outstanding commitment to the Association in five areas: political awareness issues advocacy, life-long involvement, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.

The association also supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks’ ability to serve their communities.