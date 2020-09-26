The historic Astra Theatre is coming back to life on Friday, October 30 as the film Beetlejuice is scheduled to appear

“Next Act. Next Act. Next Act,” we are summoning patrons back for haunting entertainment at our beloved Astra theatre. Tim Burton’s 1988 comedic fantasy film, Beetlejuice, is set to take over the big screen just in time to get everyone ratcheted up for the Halloween weekend.

Tickets are on sale now at www.TheNextAct.org. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $5.00 each and will be sold in blocks of 2, 3, and 4 seats to accommodate social distancing. The doors will open at 6:30 pm EST, with the featured film scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm EST. The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour 32 minutes.

The Next Act is beyond excited to present this entertainment, and we want everyone in attendance to have a wonderful evening. Please know that a safe and responsible atmosphere will be adhered to. Seats will be limited and socially distanced (again, ticket purchasers MUST buy 2, 3, or 4 seats in a single block), volunteers will be masked up, and hand sanitizer will be readily available. In addition, attendees are also expected to wear masks while in and entering the building (they can be removed while seated and socially distanced).

So, saddle up a sandworm, and come out to the theatre ready to enjoy the show. The popcorn will be hot and the drinks cold. Also, it can be guaranteed that the volunteers will be smiling broadly under their masks as laughs conjure life back into this cherished building.

Get your tickets now and make plans to attend the show. The Next Act, Inc. hopes to have more shows scheduled to round out the year, and we are working feverishly to bring an exciting lineup of events for the 2021 season. Tickets and information on upcoming shows can be found at www.TheNextAct.org.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.