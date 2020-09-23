Tribute act added to Lincoln Amphitheater’s 2020 performance series

Another tribute act is making his way to the Lincoln Amphitheatre.

“Sweet Baby James- an acoustic tribute James Taylor” was recently added to the amphitheater 2020 performance series.

Nashville, Tennessee’s Bill Griese will play guitar and perform solo acoustic versions of Taylor’s most popular songs.

The performance takes place on Saturday, September 26th, at 7 pm central time.

Tickets are limited to less than one-fifth of the venue’s seating capacity to maintain social distancing.

Tickets are $14.95 each and can be purchased at LincolnAmphitheatre.com.

Hand sanitizer will be provided through a partnership with Battle Monkey, a product of Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery.

Full concessions, including beer and wine, will also be available for the September 26th Walking Man performance.

Tickets are still available for the October 10 showing of The Goonies in the parking lot drive-in style.

Tickets for all Lincoln Amphitheatre events can be found at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com.