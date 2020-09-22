Trooper Werne Promoted to Sergeant

The Indiana State Police Jasper Post has a new sergeant in town!

Senior State Trooper, Brock Werne, was promoted to the rank of Sergeant on Monday.

As Sergeant, Werne will fill the shoes of Investigative Squad Leader.

Werne is a Jasper native and graduated from Jasper High School in 2002.

After high school, he attended Vincennes University and earned an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement Conservation and earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminology from Indiana State University in 2006.

Werne graduated from the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in 2007.

He was then assigned to the Jasper District and patrolled in Crawford and Dubois Counties.

Werne has also served as a Field Training Officer, Standardized Field Sobriety Test Instructor, and a member of the Honor Guard.

In 2010 and 2011, Werne received the Life Award for leading the Jasper District in impaired driver arrests.

In 2016, Werne received the Department’s Lifesaving Award for his role in saving an individual who was threatening to commit suicide.