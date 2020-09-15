Voting Times and Locations for Spencer County Announced

Early Voting and normal voting locations in Spencer County have been announced for the upcoming 2020 election.

First off, or the health and safety of voters and poll workers the Spencer County Election Board unanimously voted to keep the reduced number of voting locations the same for November 3, 2020, General Election as the June 2nd Primary. The only deviation is Hammond 1 and 2 will vote at the Grandview Civic Center per the request from the Town of Grandview. All polls will be open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. Wearing a mask at all locations is requested. PPE protocols will be used by poll workers.

So, come November, Carter Precincts 1, 2, & 3 will vote at the Dale Community Center. Clay 1, 2, 3, as well as Carter 4, will vote at the Santa Claus Community Center. Harrison 1 & 2 and Huff will vote at Fulda Sportsman Club. Grass Precincts 1 & 2 along with the Jackson precinct will vote at the 4-H Youth & Community Center. Hammond 1 & 2 will vote at the Grandview Civic Center. Luce 1, 2, & 3 will vote at the Luce Government Center. Finally, Ohio Precincts 1 through 6 will vote at the South Spencer School Corporation LEC – Gym in Rockport.

As for early voting, Spencer County Residents can cast their ballot at the Spencer County Courthouse starting October 6th. Polling times will be Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Residents can also vote Saturdays October 24th and 31st from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm as well as Monday, November 2nd from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Residents can also early vote at the Santa Claus Community Center on October 19th through the 22nd from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, October 26 through the 29th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, as well as October 23rd, 24th, 30th, and 31st from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

All times are central.