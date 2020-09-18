Washington Police seizes $5K worth of methamphetamine

Three Washington residents are facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop.

Police pulled over 26-year-old Bonnie Irvin for multiple infractions on Thursday.

32-year-old Shane Floyd and 38-year-old Carl Bolen Jr. were also in the car.

While searching the vehicle, police seized nearly 50 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $5,000, a loaded handgun, multiple controlled substance pills, synthetic marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Floyd was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, and Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance.

Bolen was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Possession of a Handgun without a License by a Felon, and Dealing in a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance.

Irvin was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Handgun without a License by a Felon.

All three individual are being held in the Daviess County Security Center without bond. All parties are innocent until proven guilty.