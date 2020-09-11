Wilstem Wildlife Park announces Fall Festival of Lights

A southern Indiana park is offering a new adventure for families looking for a safe alternative to pumpkin patches and trick or treating.

Wilstem Wildlife Park is happy to announce its new event, the Fall Festival of Lights.

The Halloween and fall-themed light show will stretch for a mile and a half and with light displays of a Halloween town, witches spiders, Frank and Friends, two light tunnels, and much more!

The light show is available between Saturday, September 26th, and Saturday, October 31st from 7 to 9 pm at Wilstem Wildlife Park.

The cost is $25 per vehicle.

For tickets and for more information, visit wilstem.com.