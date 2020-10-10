10 Memorial Hospital employees nominated for 2020 Little Company of Mary Award

A group of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center employees are getting recognized for their hard work.

10 employees were nominated by their coworkers for the 2020 Little Company of Mary Award for their exemplary devotion to the hospital’s mission and core values.

This year’s nominees in include: Joyce Gehlhausen, Information Technology; Becky Hopf, Heartland Cardiology; Rachel Lampert, Medical Practice Management; Susan Martin, Cath Lab; Ed Prow, DME/Memorial Hospital Sleep Center; Abby Recker, Medical Services; Patty Scherle, Women and Infant Services; Cindy Spurgeon, Environmental Services; and Sharon Weisman, Inpatient Rehab/Skilled Caring Center.

The nominees will be honored in their departments throughout the month.

The award recipient will be announced on Friday, November 20th.