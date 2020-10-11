11 local fire department awarded Volunteer Fire Assistance grants

11 local fire departments are receiving grants to help with purchasing equipment and installing hydrants.

Over 70 rural and volunteer fire departments from 47 Indiana Counties are receiving over $32,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants.

These grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and are made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

The recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildlife fire reporting to the DNR Fire Control Headquarters.

Awarded grants range from $1,000 to $5,000 and were given to 76 departments throughout the state.

When looking at our surrounding counties, the fire departments receiving grants are:

The Elnora Volunteer Fire Department is receiving a $4,828.32 grant for safety.

The Celestine Volunteer Fire Department is receiving a $4,987.50 grant for communication.

The Dubois County Volunteer Fire Department is receiving a $4,390.60 grant for safety.

The Madison Township Volunteer Fire Department is receiving a $3,049.00 grant for communication

The Saint Anthony Volunteer Fire Department is receiving a $4,125.00 grant for communication.

Martin County Fire and Rescue is receiving a $2,500.00 grant for communication

The Oakland City Fire Department is receiving a $2,678.26 grant for wildland.

The Palmyra Township Fire Department is receiving a $4,970.00 grant for communication.

The Vincennes Township Fire District is receiving a $5,000 grant for water handling.

Both the Jefferson township Pike County and Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department receiving grants worth $5,000 for safety.

To see a list of grant recipients, visit dnr.IN.gov.