11 local organizations receiving state art and cultural grants

11 local organizations are receiving state grants to help ease the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch announced that 479 organizations are receiving nearly $10 million through the Arts, Cultural, and Destination Marketing Organization Grant Program on Thursday.

In Orange County, the French Lick West Baden Museum/Patty Drabing is receiving a $12,944.28 grant, and Let Music Speak in Paoli is receiving an $8,601.35 grant.

The Martin County Historical Society in Shoals is also receiving a grant of $8,601.35.

When looking at Dubois County, the City of Jasper Arts Department is receiving a $32,600.71 grant. Jasper Strassenfest Inc. is receiving a grant of $10,605.02. Visit Dubois Inc. is receiving a $26,033.68 grant. The Dubois County Museum is receiving a grant worth $19,480.01. And the Next Act Inc. is receiving a $12,792.54 grant.

And finally, when looking at Spencer County, both the Santa Claus Museum and Village and the Spencer County Fair are receiving grants worth $12,944.28. The Spencer County Visitors Bureau is receiving a grant of $26,033.68.

The grant amounts were determined by a formula that included budget size, previous amounts of CARES Act funding received, and the amount of eligible expenses.

Each grantee is responsible for documenting and distributing the funds.

To see what other organizations around the state are receiving grants, visit in.gov/arts.