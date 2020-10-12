2020 German Heritage Award presented to Al and Judy Bennett

A Jasper couple recently received an award for helping the county celebrate its German roots.

The Jasper German Club, Jasper Partnership Commission, and the Sister Cities of Jasper Inc. presented the 2020 German Heritage Award to Al and Judy Bennett over the weekend.

Mr. and Mrs. Bennett have been members of the Jasper DeutscherVerein since the early 1980’s.

They have welcomed visitors from Pfaffenweiler into their home on several occasions, and their oldest daughter was a member of one of the first JHS exchange groups.

Al served as Vice President of the DeutscherVerein between 2007 and 2008 and served as President between 2009 and 2010. He now serves on the board of directors.

Mrs. Bennet has been the “artist” of the Jasper DeutscherVerein. She was instrumental in designing and painting the header of the DeutscherVerein Food Stand and continues to repaint and refurbish it as needed.

She designed the Tannenbaum plaques that were carved and was one of the artists on the mural at 6th and Newton Streets.

She also redesigned, refurbished, and repainted the photo-op boards which the DeutscherVerein obtained.

Mr. and Mrs. Bennett have two daughters and three grandchildren.

The 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Matthias Hilger.

The Annual German Heritage Award is presented to an individual or group who has contributed generously his/her or their time, talents or resources to maintaining, improving, or building upon the German roots in Dubois County. The recognition is open to all individuals who give what they can in order to make a difference.

Past recipients of the German Heritage Award are Mary Jo Meuser, Claude and Martina Eckert, Dave Buehler, Linus and Sally Lechner, Joe and Irene C. Eckerle, Danny and Linda Wehr, Leo and Lora Lou Eckerle, the late Lowell and Joan Glendening, Dave and Janet Kluemper, Rafe and Phyllis Ackerman, Vic and Monica Knies, Gary and Rita Egler, Patti Goepfrich, Larry and Betty Hanselman, Ron and Delli Keusch, Jim and Rita Corn, Lois Kuntz, Stan Jochum, Mike and Ann Ackerman, Father John Boeglin, and Rosie Stewart.