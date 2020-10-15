36 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County on Thursday afternoon.
This brings the county’s total to 1,265 positive cases and 22 deaths.
The state’s dashboard also breaks down the county’s number of COVID-19 cases by age group:
Out of those who have tested positive:
-16.0% are between the ages of 0 and 19
-19.0% are between 20 and 29 years old
-15.4% are between 30 and 39 years old
-17.7% are between the ages of 40 and 49
-13.8% are between 50 and 59 years old
-7.7% are between 60 and 69 years old
-4.0% are between the ages of 70 and 79
-6.4% are 80 years old and older.
The dashboard also shows that the county’s 7-day rolling average for positive results is 22.3%, and 9,257 residents have been tested since the pandemic began in March.
