44 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubois County on Friday afternoon.

This brings the county’s total to 1,302 positive cases and 22 deaths.

The state’s dashboard also breaks down the county’s number of COVID-19 cases by age group:

Out of those who have tested positive:

-16.1% are between the ages of 0 and 19

-18.7% are between 20 and 29 years old

-15.4% are between 30 and 39 years old

-17.7% are between the ages of 40 and 49

-13.6% are between 50 and 59 years old

-7.9% are between 60 and 69 years old

-4.1% are between the ages of 70 and 79

-6.5% are 80 years old and older.

The dashboard also shows that the county’s 7-day rolling average for positive results is 22.7%. 9,311 residents have been tested since the pandemic began in March.