8 roads closed for flooding in Dubois County

At least 8 roads in Dubois County are closed due to flooding.

The latest list of county roadways closed or blocked by high waters provided by the Dubois County Highway Department includes:

St. Anthony Road West, South of Schnellville Road

County Road 230 South, East of State Road 162

County Road 400 West, near Shiloh Road

Old Road 64, West of Patoka Road

1st Street in Huntingburg, West of County Road 75 West

County Road 200 West, South of Sunset Drive

Ferdinand Road North West, 2 places East of County Road 200 West

County Road 50 West, Between Old State Road 64 and State Road 64