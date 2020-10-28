American Heart Association offering virtual CPR training tool

Four out of five cardiac arrests happen at home. Are you prepared to do CPR if a loved one has a cardiac emergency?

The American Heart Association is making CPR training more accessible with a new online training tool!

To get started, visit elearning.heart.org and go to the “Courses” page. Then click on the course that you want. On the next screen, go to the audience on the left side of the screen.

Then click on students, and purchase online course.

After this, call Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Health and Wellness Staff at (812)-996-2399 option 1 to schedule a skills session with an AHA Instructor to complete your certification.

The sessions are 60 minutes each for Heartsaver CPR with AED and Heartsaver First Aid CPR with AED courses. They are 2 hours long for Heartcode BLS for Health Care Providers.

The sessions cost $30 and take place in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial’s Southside Office on 12th Avenue in Jasper.

For more information, call Memorial Hospital’s Health and Wellness Department at (812)-996-2399 option 1, or toll-free at (800)-852-7279 extension 2399.