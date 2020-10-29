City of Jasper To Host Virtual Open House

The City of Jasper is planning a virtual open house for next month.

The City of Jasper is hosting a virtual open house to gather public input on the draft of its Multimodal Transportation Plan on November 10. Two opportunities are available to participate, 11 am to 12 pm ET and/or from 6 pm to 7 pm ET.

Multimodal planning refers to transportation and land use planning that considers diverse transportation options, typically including walking, cycling, public transit, and automobile, and accounts for land use factors that affect accessibility.

This study is focused on performing a comprehensive safety and operations analysis for vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists, developing a list of recommended transportation improvements including routes, intersections, programs, and policies, providing a comprehensive evaluation of federal, state, and other funding opportunities to improve mobility options, and recommend the most appropriate mobility solutions for the City of Jasper based on need analysis, public engagements, and possible funding opportunities.

Both lunchtime and evening presentations will be recorded and posted to the City of Jasper’s website jasperindiana.gov for those who are unable to attend live. Residents are encouraged to submit questions and provide your feedback on the recommendations by contacting Director of Community Development and Planning, Darla Blazey at dblazey@jasperindiana.gov or 812-482-4225.