Concrete removal project closes Jasper streets

You may want to give yourself some extra time when driving around Jasper the next few days.

Mill Street between 3rd Avenue and 4th Street and the section of 3rd Street between Mill Street and 3rd Avenue is currently closed for concrete removal.

After this, the Jasper Street Department will apply an asphalt surface.

Removing the concrete is necessary to provide a more stable surface for when the asphalt is applied.

It is possible that this closure may extend a week or longer due to inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.