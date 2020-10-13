COVID-19 Testing Site Opening in Spencer County

The Indiana State Department of Health is offering a COVID-19 testing site in Spencer County.

The testing site will be at the Lincoln Commerce Center, the building across from AEP.

People can go get tested from October 14th through the 17th and October 20th through the 24th. They can go between the hours of 9:00am CST and 6:00pm CST.

There is no cost for testing.

For more information, call 888-634-1116- or visit lhi.care/covidtesting.