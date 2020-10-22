Daviess County continues to have lowest unemployment rate in the state

Daviess County continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

The county took home the top spot for the sixth month in a row with a September rate of 3.1%.

Martin County was not far behind, ranking third in the state with a September rate of 3.5%.

Dubois County ranked sixth in the state with a 3.8% unemployment rate.

The numbers for the surrounding counties include: Spencer County at a 4.2% rate, Warrick with a 4.1% rate, Gibson County with a 4.0% rate, Perry and Pike Counties with a 4.9% unemployment rate, Crawford at 5.3%, Knox County at 4.3%, Vanderburgh with a 5.8% rate, and Orange County with an unemployment rate of 6.9%.

The statewide unemployment rate dropped to 6.2% in September, which is still below the national rate of 7.9%.