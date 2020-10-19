Daviess County Sheriff’s Office warning residents about scam calls

Another phone scam is making its way around Daviess County.

Residents are receiving calls from scammers who claim to be working for the government or for a law enforcement agency.

Some are asking residents for personal information to verify, claim that you have an arrest warrant, or are asking for money.

Most of these calls are coming from an 8-1-2 area code.

Residents are encouraged to never give out any personal information over the phone.

Daviess County Sheriff Deputies say that no legitimate government or law enforcement agency will call you and ask for your information.