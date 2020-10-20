Daviess County suspends all indoor nursing home visitations until further notice

All indoor visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Daviess County are suspended until further notice.
This decision comes after the Daviess County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death on Monday.
This brings the county’s death toll to 33 since the pandemic first began in March.
As of Monday afternoon, Daviess County has 837 positive cases and 33 deaths.
