Deadline to request mail-in absentee ballot arrives

Today is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the 2020 General Election.

All requests must be received by your county clerk’s office today.

Registered voters can request an absentee ballot online at IndianaVoters.com.

Voters must return their absentee ballots before Election Day.

547,268 absentee-by-mail ballots have been requested statewide so far this year.

If you have any questions about your absentee ballot status, visit IndianaVoters.com or contact your county clerk’s office.

Hoosiers who want to vote early can cast their ballot at their county clerk’s office or at satellite locations in some counties.

Anyone can vote early in-person, no excuse needed.

If you have any questions about the early voting process, call 866-IN-1-VOTE.