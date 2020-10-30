Detective make arrests on neglect and abuse case

A Jasper man and woman were arrested this week in connection to a child abuse investigation.

35-year-old Ronald Morgan Jr. is charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent less than 14 years old causing serious bodily injury and battery on a person less than 14 years old.

23-year-old Lisa Speedy is charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent less than 14 years old causing serious bodily injury and failure to make a report.

Dubois County Sheriff Deputies began investigating the pair last week after a 3-year-old child was found with previous injuries that were not reported.

Police say the first set of injuries were serious burns that occurred on or around July 1st.

The second incident occurred between October 1st and October 23rd and left the child with a skull fracture and multiple bruises.

Speedy was released to the Dubois County Corrections Center. Morgan is behind bars at the Dubois County Security Center on a $10,000 bond.

