Doris A. Reutepohler, age 91, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:02 p.m., on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born July 3, 1929, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Leo and Alvina (Hachmeister) Miller. When Doris was young she worked for the Uhl Pottery Company in Huntingburg painting ceramics; she also worked as an artist at Chase Studio colorizing portrait and wedding photographs, and was a teacher’s aide at Maple Park and Chestview Elementary Schools. Doris was a member of the Huntingburg United Methodist Church and the Dubois County Art Guild. She loved planting flowers and feeding the songbirds, and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Reutepohler, who died on April 12, 2005; and six siblings, Bob Miller, Melba Hartke, Russell Hesson, Junior Hesson, Leona Weaver, and Norena Werremeyer.

Doris is survived by four sons and four daughters-in-law, Steve (Marcy) Reutepohler of Huron, Ohio, Curt (Sharon) Reutepohler of Jasper, Ind., John (Lisa) Reutepohler of Huntingburg, Ind. and Dan (Nancy) Reutepohler of Holland, Ind.; by (10) grandchildren and (7) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Doris Reutepohler will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Huntingburg. Rev. David Chinn will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m., on Sunday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Huntingburg United Methodist Church.