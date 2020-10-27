Drivers beware! Water main replacement work to restrict access to Northwood Avenue

Drivers will see some new traffic patterns in Jasper over the next few weeks.

The City of Jasper and its contractor are replacing a water main on Northwood Avenue from Newton Street to Westwood Boulevard.

This work requires lane closures, traffic pattern movements, and intersection closures at times.

These restrictions will be in place during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 2nd, and is expected to last about 8 weeks, depending on the weather.

The City of Jasper is reminding drivers to use caution and slow down when in construction zones.