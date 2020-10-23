Dubois County Clerk answers frequently asked questions about voting

The Dubois County Clerk’s Office is answering frequently asked questions about voting.

Question: Can I really vote anywhere?

Answer: Yes. Any registered voter in Dubois County can cast their ballot at any early voting location in the county.

Question: Where can I vote today, October 23rd?

Answer: The Courthouse Annex is open for early voting until 4 pm this afternoon. Residents can also cast their ballot at the 35th Street Fire Station until 6 pm today.

And don’t forget to bring your ID to vote!

A complete list of early voting times and locations can be found here: Dubois County Early Voting Times Set for 2020