Dubois County Clerk reports 22% voter turnout

The early voting process continues to be successful in Dubois County.

According to Dubois County Clerk, Amy Kippenbrock, there has been a great turnout so far, lines are short, and voters are getting in and out quick.

Dubois County has had a 22% voter turnout so far this year.

4,823 residents have voted in person, and 1,850 have voted by mail.

In total, 30,959 Dubois County residents are registered to vote, and 6,673 voting applications have been processed this year.

The clerk’s office is also reminding residents about a few key aspects when it comes to the early voting process.

If you want to vote by mail, you must fill out an application first and turn it into the Clerk’s office by this Thursday, October 22nd.

There are a lot of early in-person voting options. Remember to wear your mask, use sanitizer, and bring your photo ID.

Any registered voter can cast their ballot at any location in the county.

Voters must cast their ballot at their precinct specific location on Election Day.