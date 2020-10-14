Dubois County Fire Chiefs concerned about lack in rainfall

Dubois County Fire Chiefs and the Emergency Management Agency are asking residents to be extra cautious because of the recent lack of rainfall.

Although Dubois County is currently not under a burn ban, the potential for fires going out of control is a major concern.

Because of this, residents are asked to not do any type of burning, except for campfires and recreational fires.

These fires must be watched continuously and enclosed in a fire ring that is 23 inches in diameter at least 10 inches tall.

Before burning brush or outdoor vegetation on your property, please contact and notify the Dubois County Communications Center.

Dubois County EMA is also reminding residents that burning trash is illegal in the state of Indiana.

Local Fire Chiefs are monitoring the situation and say a burn ban could be issued if the conditions do not improve.