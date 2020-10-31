Dubois County Goes into Code Orange; Health Department Implements Restrictions

The Dubois County Health Department is implementing restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dubois County is currently under a CODE ORANGE, which means there is a medium to high spread of COVID-19.

The following actions go into effect on Monday, November 2nd:

-social gatherings (including weddings, sporting events, community events and parties) are restricted to 250 people, unless a detailed plan is submitted and approved by the Dubois County Health Department.

-an events review form can be found on the Dubois County Health Department at duboiscountyin.org.

-common areas in work places will be restricted

-additional monitoring to ensure that social distancing and mask requirements are maintained at events and venues

-attendance at K through 12 extracurricular activities and sporting events will be restricted

-participants should only meet if they can socially distance and wear face masks

-additional protocols should be made to maintain social distancing like roping or taping off seats

Local health officials also say that smaller family gatherings have contributed to the spike in case numbers as well.

Do your part at these gatherings by wearing a masks and practicing social distancing.

Hold these types of gatherings outdoors as much as possible.

If the weather prevents this, increase the ventilation by opening the windows and using fans to keep the air moving

-stay home if you’re sick or if you are waiting on test results