Dubois County Health Department confirms 13 new cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 13 additional cases of COVID-19.

Dubois County now has a total of 1,125 positive cases and 20 deaths.

Out of these 1,125 positive cases, approximately 195 cases are active, and 910 have recovered.

8,841 residents have been tested for the virus, as of Friday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.