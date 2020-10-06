Dubois County Health Department confirms 14 new cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19.

Dubois County now has a total of 1,092 positive cases.

Out of these 1,092 positive cases, approximately 176 cases are active, and 897 have recovered.

19 deaths have been reported as well.

8,733 residents have been tested for the virus, as of Tuesday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.

To make an appointment with the Dubois/Spencer/Martin County COVID testing site at 400 South Clay Street, please go to scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/. If you do not have internet you can call (812)-329-0523.