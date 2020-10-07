Dubois County Health Department confirms 17 additional cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19.

Dubois County now has a total of 1,109 positive cases.

Out of these 1,109 positive cases, approximately 189 cases are active, and 901 have recovered.

19 deaths have been reported as well.

8,758 residents have been tested for the virus, as of Wednesday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.