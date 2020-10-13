Dubois County Health Department confirms 17 new cases of COVID-19

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 17 additional cases of COVID-19.

Dubois County now has a total of 1,223 positive cases and 22 deaths.

Out of these 1,223 positive cases, approximately 272 cases are active, and 929 have recovered.

9,209 residents have been tested for the virus, as of Tuesday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.