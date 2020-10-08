Dubois County Health Department confirms one new COVID-19 related death; 3 additional cases

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed one new COVID-19 related death and 3 additional cases.

Dubois County now has a total of 1,112 positive cases and 20 deaths.

Out of these 1,112 positive cases, approximately 187 cases are active, and 905 have recovered.

8,793 residents have been tested for the virus, as of Thursday morning.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.

Local health officials say the county is experiencing a high community spread of COVID-19.

Stage 5 of the Back on Track Indiana Plan has removed some restrictions on the number of people allowed at group and gatherings. However, it is still essential to wear a mask and practice social distancing while participating in these activities.