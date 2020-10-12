Dubois County Health Department Reports 81 Cases of COVID-19 and One Related Death from Over Weekend

The Dubois County Health Department has confirmed 81 additional cases of COVID-19 and one related death from over this past weekend.

57 were recorded on Saturday, 11 were recorded on Sunday, and 13 were reported on Monday. The one death was recorded as of this afternoon.

Dubois County now has experienced a total of 1,206 positive cases and 22 deaths.

Out of these 1,206 positive cases, approximately 280 cases are active, and 926 have recovered.

9,055 residents have been tested for the virus, as of Monday.

The best way to keep yourself and others protected are by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to mask up.

For individuals who use the County Covid-19 testing site in the future, The Dubois County Health Department says that there are a few things to should be aware of. Most results should be available after 3-4 business days. This does not include weekends or holidays.

Results should come by a phone call or text message. Answer the message when it comes.

The ISDH is behind on both results notification and contact tracing, so please stay home if you are sick to help slow the increasing spread.

If 72 hours have passed, please contact the ISDH for information about your results at 1-877-826-0011.

Due to the overwhelming workload and call volume the Dubois County Health Department has been experiencing, they are asking anyone who has been tested positive for Covid-19 to contact their employer or school immediately.