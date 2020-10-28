Dubois County Health Department to offer late night flu shot clinic

The Dubois County Health Department is holding another late-night clinic to help equip residents for the upcoming flu season.

The next clinic takes place on Wednesday, November 4th, from 4 to 5:30 pm at the Health Department. No appointment is needed.

You must have your ID and insurance cards with you at the clinic, and remember to bring a mask.

Both indoor and outdoor stations will be set up to maintain social distancing and to help speed up the process.

Daily walk-in flu shots are also available for all ages.

Daily flu shot hours are from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. No appointment is needed.

If you have any questions, call the Dubois County Health Department at (812)-481-7056.