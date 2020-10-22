Dubois County Leadership Academy Group asking for support for SWICACC

A group taking part in the Dubois County Leadership Academy is seeking the community’s help in supporting the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC).

After finding out that SWICACC’s annual fundraiser had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group decided to take action. The group members, Kylee Eckert, Jennifer Lopez, Nathan Napier, and Kyle Rupert, hopes to help raise awareness of the needs of SWICACC.

“It is our goal to amplify the message of SWICACC’s needs at this time,” Rupert says. “If we can raise some funds or bring in additional supplies to help them get through this time, we will have accomplished our goal.”

SWICACC has identified several supplies needed at their site. These include, but are not limited to, snacks, drinks, chalk, crayons, markers, hand soap, paper towels, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, etc. Financial contributions also help to ensure SWICACC is able to continue to serve the community.

Those interested in donating supplies may do so at one of the locations listed below through November 6.

Financial contributions should be made out to Dubois County Leadership Academy, with SWICACC in the memo line, and sent to:

Dubois County Leadership Academy

2065 Main St.

Ferdinand, IN 47532

Drop-off Locations:

Jasper Arts Center 951 College Ave Jasper, IN 47546 American Family Ins. 201 W 42nd Street Jasper, IN 47546 Jasper Police Dept. 309 E 6th Street Jasper, IN 47546 Huntingburg City Hall 508 E Fourth Street Huntingburg, IN 47542 Old National Bank 327 E Fourth Street Huntingburg, IN 47542 Huntingburg Police Dept. 503 E 1st Street Huntingburg, IN 47542