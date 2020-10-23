Dubois County Museum to host “Spooky Streets”

Although Halloween will look different this year, the Dubois County Museum wants to make sure that you have a safe and healthy way to celebrate.

Spooky Streets is a special indoor trick or treating night at the candlelight village in the museum.

It will be in an open-house format to keep trick-or-treaters socially distanced and takes place from 5:30 to 8 pm on Thursday, October 29th at the museum.

Come in costume, and wear a safe mask. Shop owners will be in costume and handing out candy along Main Street.

One way traffic will be set up to keeps the parade moving through the street.

Guests are asked to register in advance to make sure there is enough candy on hand.

To reserve your spot, call the museum at (812)-634-7733.