Dubois County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Assistance in Hit in Run Incident

Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a hit and run incident.

Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, An unknown vehicle struck the gate at Sultan’s Run golf course at the intersection of 15th Street and Meridian Road, Jasper, and left the scene. The collision caused significant damage to the gate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 482-3522.