Dubois County Sheriff’s Office receives state grant

More sheriff deputies will be hitting the streets in Dubois County after receiving a state grant to help prevent traffic injuries and fatalities.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a $6,000 grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re always watching for impaired and dangerous drivers, but certain times of the year, usually those associated with heavy drinking or substance abuse, come with additional risks and challenges,” Chief Deputy Chris Faulkenberg says. “This grant allows us to step up our efforts during those periods so that we can further keep road users and members of our community safe.”

Sheriff Deputies will use the grant to conduct overtime patrols and carry out targeted enforcement campaigns throughout the year. This includes national campaigns like Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Click It or Ticket, and state initiatives like the Stop Arm Violation Program.

“When it comes to traffic safety, zero fatalities is the only acceptable number,” ICJI Traffic Safety Director, Robert Duckworth, says. “Until we get to that point, we’ll continue to work with our law enforcement partners to reinforce just how important it is to buckle up, drive sober and follow the speed limit.”

To learn more about the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, visit duboiscountysd.com.