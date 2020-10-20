Dubois County Sheriff’s Office warning residents about scam callers pretending to be from church

A new phone scam is making its way around Dubois County.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports about scammers calling residents, pretending to be from St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois and St. Isidore Catholic Church in Celestine.

These churches ARE NOT soliciting any donations over the phone involving gift cards.

Never give money, gift cards, or personal information over the phone.

If you are unsure about any phone solicitation, call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at (812)-482-3522.