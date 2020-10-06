Dubois County Solid Waste District Process Center Recycling Paint at Half Price

Got paint?

The Dubois County Solid Waste District’s Process Center’s latex paint recycling is half price from now to the end of November.

Latex paint fees through the end of November will be $1 per gallon container and smaller containers will be 2 for $1.

Latex paint fees will go back up to $2 per gallon container in December.

Only latex or water-based paint fees are half price. Oil-based paints and stains are accepted for $2 per container.

Residents are asked to separate their containers before heading to the Process Center for the discount.

A good way to determine the paint type is that latex/water-based paints will say “soap and water clean up. Oil-based paints and stains will say “clean up with mineral spirits.”

Don’t mix paints together and keep paint in its original container.

These prices are for Dubois County residents only.

Any business or organization that has paint that needs to be disposed of or recycled needs to contact the Process Center for proper disposal information.

Face coverings are required while on-site and residents should be able to unload their own items.

The District’s Process Center is located at 1103 South 350 West, just outside of Jasper.

Regular hours are 8 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday. For more information, call the office at (812)-482-7865 or visit duboiscountyrecycles.org.