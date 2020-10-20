Dubois County Treasurer reminding residents of property tax deadline

With November just weeks away, Dubois County Treasurer, Kitty Merkley, is reminding residents to pay their property taxes.

The deadline to pay your fall installment of property taxes is Tuesday, November 10th.

Property tax payments should be mailed to the courthouse with your tax statement and placed in the drop box located at the corner of the Annex Building at 6th and Jackson Streets in Jasper.

You can also pay online at duboiscountyin.com by going to the Treasurer’s page, choose Property Tax Payments, and follow the directions provided.

If you would like a receipt in return, you must include the taxpayer copy and a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment.

Payments should be sent to the Dubois County Treasurer at One Courthouse Square, Room 105, Jasper, Indiana 47546.

If you have any questions, the treasurer’s office at (812)-481-7080.

Normal office hours are 8 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday, with the exception of Wednesday, October 28th from 8 am to 6 pm, Wednesday, November 4th, from 8 am to 6 pm, and Tuesday, November 10th (due date) from 8 am to 5 pm.