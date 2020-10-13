Dubois County Veterans Council Cancels Annual Veterans Day Observance

An annual ceremony celebrating veterans has been canceled.

The Dubois County Veterans Council is announcing the cancellation of their annual Veterans Day Observance recognizing a Living Veteran hosted by the Ferdinand American Legion and Ferdinand VFW scheduled for November 7th. They also canceled their quarterly meeting scheduled for October 19th.

Their next quarterly meeting will be held on January 18th at the Holland American Legion Post.

If you have any questions please call 812-631-0767.