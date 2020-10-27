Dubois REC announces next round of Operation Round-Up grant recipients

Dubois REC has announced their next round of Operation Round-Up grant recipients.

Northeast Dubois Intermediate School received a $1,000 grant to help fund a physical education program for students between third and sixth grades.

The Habitat for Humanity in Dubois County was awarded a $2,000 grant to help with installing electricity for a home being built through the Habitat for Humanity Program.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department received a $1,100 grant to replace the drafting mechanisms for all of their engines. This piece of equipment allows crews to connect to a hydrant or draft water from a portable tank. The current fitting being used is a storz type. These will be replaced with threaded fitting that should perform better than the current fittings.

Young Life was granted $2,000 to purchase new laptops for their staff. The Young Life programs help impact the lives of teens and adolescents in the community in a positive way through mentorship and programmed events.

Since Operation Round-Up’s start in 2011, they have given $421,302.88 back to the community.